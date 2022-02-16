Cft: “Use economic recovery to strengthen Curaçao’s economy in a sustainable way” | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- With the recovery of tourism, the economy is also picking back up. Curaçao needs to utilize this period of recovery to structurally reform and sustainably strengthen the economy. The Board of financial supervision of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (Cft) has insisted on this matter in their recent talks with the government of Curaçao. Although the economy is recovering, the challenges for Curaçao remain substantial. Curaçao has to turn the deficit on the regular service into a surplus, bring the national debt to an acceptable level and implement reforms in order to safeguard the social security system for future generations.

