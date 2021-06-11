Chamberlain University Partners with Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College to Strengthen the Nursing Profession Through Simulation Training. | SMN NEWS

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the United States and is committed to supporting access to quality healthcare education and programs nationally and around the world, is partnering with Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St. Kitts (CFBC), to implement a simulation training program . Chamberlain will launch the simulation training program with CFBC staff as part of a collaborative effort to strengthen the competencies of nurses in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. During the pandemic, when much of the world’s curriculum shifted online, Chamberlain shifted to an interactive virtual-patient simulation in order to give students access ...



