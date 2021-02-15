Charles Matz, author, renaissance scholar, dies at 96, | SMN NEWS

– by Lasana M. Sekou.

PHILIPSBURG:— Poet, renaissance scholar, dramaturge, novelist Charles Matz died at his home in Southampton, New York on February 12, 2021. He was 96.

He leaves his children, Margaret Matz (architect, New York), Charles “Carlino” Matz III (professor, NYIT; architect, New Jersey), and Clare Ann Matz (multimedia artist, film director, Italy). He leaves Antonio Lai da Teulada among family members; and a number of friends and colleagues.

“At House of Nehesi Publishers we are saddened by the passing of Professor Charles Matz,” said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP). Columbus, the Moor by ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36812-charles-matz-author-renaissance-scholar-dies-at-96.html