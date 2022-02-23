Charlotte Brookson Academy assures safety and security. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Director of the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts, Tatiana Arrindell, on Wednesday is making every effort to reassure parents that school management and staff have taken a proactive approach at the school to ensure that the teaching and learning environment remains safe and conducive to learning, despite the unusual and unfortunate incidents that took place on Monday and Tuesday.

Arrindell and her staff addressed the discovery of edible marijuana cookies in the possession of one student on Monday after being alerted by a vigilant adult. The following day, the school called an emergency assembly with the entire ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39748-charlotte-brookson-academy-assures-safety-and-security.html