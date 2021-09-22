Child almost bitten by dog in Ebenezer. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In recent months, Police have received several complaints about dogs running out of their yards and attacking people on public roads.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 21, at approximately 4:30 pm, Police Central Dispatch received another such call about dangerous dogs running loose in Ebenezer. Upon arrival, police officers were told by a resident that her 10-year-old daughter was almost bitten by the neighbor's dogs walking while she was walking home.

According to other residents, this was not the first time the dogs had attacked or bitten someone.

Dogs’ owners were again instructed by police to keep their dogs in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38618-child-almost-bitten-by-dog-in-ebenezer.html