Chile: Police dismantle crime group smuggling hundreds of children The network allegedly attempted to smuggle children of Haitian migrants to the United States, often unaccompanied by their parents. | SMN NEWS

LYON, France:--- An operation codenamed ‘Frontera Norte’ has allowed Chile’s Criminal Investigations Police (Policía de Investigaciones – PDI) to arrest nine suspected members of a migrant smuggling ring following an investigation supported by INTERPOL and law enforcement across South and Central America.

The arrests took place on 29 September in the city of Arica, in northern Chile close to the Peruvian border. Those detained include four Chileans, two Venezuelans, one Peruvian, one Haitian, and one Paraguayan, all of whom will face charges of unlawful association and migrant smuggling.

The ring is suspected of smuggling an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants from ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38710-chile-police-dismantle-crime-group-smuggling-hundreds-of-children-the-network-allegedly-attempted-to-smuggle-children-of-haitian-migrants-to-the-united-states-often-unaccompanied-by-their-parents.html