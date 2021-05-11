Chris: SMMC board lied to VSA Minister, Australian appointment should not happen. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent MP Christophe Emmanuel said that it is his opinion that the board of SMMC outright lied to the Minister of VSA Omar Ottley when it stated that the Australian national it brought in to run SMMC was here on an evaluation only. “The board knew full well what its intentions were until the plan got exposed,” the MP said.

MP Emmanuel highlighted last week that the board was going to appoint Grant Muddle, an Australian, as Director of the St. Maarten Medical Center. The MP also disclosed Muddle’s questionable history at his previous hospital tenure in Papua New ...



