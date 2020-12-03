Christmas is coming to WPS on Saturday. You’re invited to the 5th Annual Lighting of the Tree. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Christmas is coming to Philipsburg and especially at the Walter Plantz Square (WPS) at Down Street on Saturday afternoon, December 5th.

Come out and join the Lighting of the Annual Christmas tree at WPS at 7.00 pm. Kick-off the holiday season at WPS.

All those in attendance are required to follow Government public health guidelines that have been advised/recommended by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in connection with COVID-19 such as wearing a mask, and social distancing. Masks should be worn over your nose and mouth and should be properly secured under your chin.

Continue to practice washing ...



