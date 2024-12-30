CHTA and Mastercard Renew Strategic Partnership to Bolster Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Industry. | SMN NEWS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.:— The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Mastercard, the global technology company in the payments industry, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership through 2026. This extended collaboration underscores both organizations' deep commitment to fostering an inclusive, prosperous, and resilient tourism industry in the Caribbean, where it is a critical engine for employment and economic growth.

