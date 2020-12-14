CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES CARIBBEAN CHRISTMAS ART COMPETITION | SMN NEWS

~Open to regional primary and secondary school students~

Bridgetown, Barbados:—Young aspiring artists and those more advanced with the paintbrush or pencil all have an opportunity to show case their talents over the Yuletide Season.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced its Caribbean Christmas Art competition for primary and secondary school students resident in territories across its 16-member corporate footprint. Students will be able to use traditional watercolors or mixed media to render their interpretation of selected topics.

“This year has been an extraordinary one for our region’s youth as they have been forced to navigate a whole new approach to learning and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36384-cibc-firstcaribbean-announces-caribbean-christmas-art-competition.html