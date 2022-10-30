CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW FULL SCHOLARSHIPS IN THE NAME OF RETIRING FIRST FEMALE CEO. | SMN NEWS

Scholarships in Business or Banking & Finance tenable at any UWI Campus



Bridgetown, Barbados:--- CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced four new one-off scholarships for female finance students in honour of retiring Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Colette Delaney, the first woman to head the regional bank.



In making the announcement recently, incoming CEO Mark St. Hill hailed his predecessor as a “champion for women, girls and diversity and inclusion at our bank.”



He said the bank could not think of a more fitting tribute to honour Delaney, a career banker who has been with the bank for the past nine years ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41670-cibc-firstcaribbean-announces-four-new-full-scholarships-in-the-name-of-retiring-first-female-ceo.html