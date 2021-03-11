CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN “CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE” FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— CIBC FirstCaribbean celebrated its female staffers on Monday in recognition of International Women’s Day (IWD).

In keeping with this year’s theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 World”, the staffers were thanked for their continued dedication and were reminded of their call to action, irrespective of their professional and personal roles or statuses. They were also treated to a sumptuous lunch, served by Branch Manager, Perry Wilson.

Invited guests Joenne Louis, Financial Administrative Officer, and Othneilia Binns, Care Team/House Mother of Safe Haven, were presented with a donation as a tribute to IWD and in ...



