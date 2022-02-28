CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN LAUNCHES ONLINE FINANCIAL ‘COACH’ | SMN NEWS

~The MX-powered tool will provide data enhancement and insights to help clients better manage and improve their finances~



Bridgetown, Barbados:--- Consider it your personal financial coach available at your fingertips and on-call 24/7.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has launched its newest financial tool, CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights, to help clients better manage and improve their finances. The newest tool in the bank’s ongoing journey to make banking, personalized, easy, and responsive, is available to the bank’s Online Banking and Mobile App users.

Mark St. Hill, Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking at the bank, was thrilled with the tool noting that it ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39786-cibc-firstcaribbean-launches-online-financial-coach.html