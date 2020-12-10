CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN staff forgoes Christmas Party gives to K1 BRITANNIA and St. Maarten TZU CHI instead. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In the spirit of giving, CIBC FirstCaribbean recently presented K1 Britannia and the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundations with donations to support their community charity projects this Holiday Season.

Both groups are well known for their yearlong initiatives and especially for their outreach work during this time of year.

Tzu Chi Foundation provides relief and assistance to people in need in areas of medicine, education, culture and environmental protection. With the great strain the pandemic has placed on people’s livelihoods and health, the need for such community aid has become even greater. Tzu Chi continues to provide emergency food ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36362-cibc-firstcaribbean-staff-forgoes-christmas-party-gives-to-k1-britannia-and-st-maarten-tzu-chi-instead.html