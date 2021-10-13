CIBC FirstCaribbean to sell its Banking Assets in Four OECS Countries and Aruba. | SMN NEWS

Bridgetown, Barbados 12th October 2021. FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited (“FCIB Barbados”), has agreed to sell its banking assets in St. Vincent, Grenada, Dominica and St. Kitts to:



• The Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd.,

• Grenada Co-Operative Bank Limited,

• National Bank of Dominica Ltd., and

• St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd.



Its wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited (“FCIB Cayman”), has agreed to sell its banking assets in Aruba to Aruba Bank N.V.



