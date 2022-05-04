CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WINS BEST RENEWABLE ENERGY FINANCING AWARD AT THE CARIBBEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM (CREF 2022) | SMN NEWS

Bridgetown, Barbados:--- When the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) gathered for its 14th session in Miami, Florida, recently, CIBC FirstCaribbean was named the recipient of the award for Best Renewable Energy Financing in the 2022 CREF Industry Awards.



The forum returned to its first in-person gathering where over 25 countries, including regional stakeholders, were in attendance for the April 26-28 caucus.



CIBC FirstCaribbean was recognized for its innovation and leadership in corporate financing of key initiatives in the renewable energy sector. Between 2020-21, the bank spearheaded the refinancing of project portfolios of two major renewable energy players in the Caribbean: ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40249-cibc-firstcaribbean-wins-best-renewable-energy-financing-award-at-the-caribbean-renewable-energy-forum-cref-2022.html