CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S WALK FOR THE CURE SUPPORTS POSITIVE FOUNDATION IN PROMOTING ACTIVE LIFESTYLES IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Positive Foundation recently got much-needed support for its healthy lifestyles initiative.

The foundation was presented with a donation of $7,000 which will support its community projects, aimed at promoting active lifestyles through the use of outdoor fitness equipment. The funds were the proceeds of the ninth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure held last year.

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, went virtual last October as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The online walk and regional concert attracted participants from around the region and the world, allowing many to offer their ...



