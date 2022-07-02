Circulating social media post. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police department has of today received several posts which are circulating on social media of two men who are alleged suspects in robbery cases on the island. The suspects would approach their victims, ask them for assistance and then rob them of their belongings. The posts also mentioned that these persons are being sought by KPSM.

No reports of these alleged crimes have been reported to KPSM and these two persons are not been searched for by the police.

