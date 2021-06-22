Civil Registry Department Services Resume on Wednesday . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Civil Registry Department at the Public Service Centers (Government Administration Building and in Simpson Bay) hereby informs that services will resume Wednesday, June 23, between the office hours of 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Customers with scheduled appointments will be assisted as follows:

Previous appointment date: Monday, June 21, 2021, New appointment date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Previous: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 (*morning appointments), New date: Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Previous: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 (*afternoon appointments), New date: Friday, June 25, 2021.

Customers are advised that their appointment time remains unchanged.

