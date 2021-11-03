Clean 2018 SOAB Audit report for BTP. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On November 1st, 2021, Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten received a clean audit report [in auditors’ terms: an unqualified audit report] for the fiscal year 2018.

The audit was performed by financial experts of “Stichting Overheids Accountant Bureau” (SOAB) and their report indicates that, to their judgment, financial statements of BTP are transparent, fairly, and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles. This unqualified opinion is given after thorough research considering all accompanying financial documents of BTP.

The deputy director of BTP, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve is delighted with the clean audit ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38973-clean-2018-soab-audit-report-for-btp.html