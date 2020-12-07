Clem Labega Square parking lot open to the public. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The government of St. Maarten hereby informs that the Clem Labega Square parking lot is momentarily not in operation for paid parking. As such, the general public is allowed to make use of the parking lot at no charge until the booth is operational once again. Persons parking their vehicle at the parking lot will be doing so at their own risk and are to ensure that they enter via the main entrance of the parking and not the exit. During this time, the government assumes no liability for any accident, theft or damages to any vehicle parked at ...



