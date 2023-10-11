Climate scenarios and a Climate Impact Atlas for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:— The (Dutch) Caribbean islands are facing unprecedented challenges posed by climate change, including rising sea levels, intensifying hurricanes, heat waves, and heavy rainfall. In response to these threats, Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has published climate scenarios for the BES islands. In addition, a collaborative effort is underway to develop a Climate Impact Atlas for the BES islands, providing a crucial foundation for informed decision-making and sustainable development. In the week of October 16th, workshops and public lectures will be held on Curaçao and on Bonaire to share developments in climate information and management perspectives, and to discuss priorities for further development.

