Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- At the Community Breast Abnormalities Screening Event, the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, hosted a successful free breast screening event in Philipsburg.



The October 22 event was the second of three events this year, with the final event for 2022 scheduled for November 26.



More than a dozen AUC students under the supervision and clinical medicine fellows provided 31 women with general health assessments.



To date, nearly 500 women have been examined by Dr. Chobanyan and her team ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41688-close-to-500-women-examined-to-date-from-free-breast-screening-events.html