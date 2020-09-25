Coast Guard routine patrols at sea. | SMN News

WILLEMSTAD:— Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard units routinely patrol the waters of St. Maarten and at the bays and around coastlines in keeping with our responsibility for patrol and controls at sea. These patrols will be carried out frequently to control vessels on the COVID-19 measures for visiting vessels, social distancing, exceeding maximum persons on board of a vessel, valid shipping documents, and also speargun fishing.

During these inspections vessels of which the captain does not have the correct shipping documents on board are subject to fines. Therefore the Coast Guard urges all captains to have their shipping documents with them

