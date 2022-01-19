Coast Guarders rescue sinking boat near Point Blanche. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Last Sunday as three fishermen were pulling their fishing nets out of the water, they were surprised by a wave that slammed into their boat. Almost immediately the vessel began to sink, so the three passengers needed help immediately. The Coast Guard was notified and dispatched a Metal Shark that sailed to give assistance to the boat which was floating near Back Bay. The vessel was taken on tow and moored safely in the Simpson Bay lagoon.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39499-self-tests-for-saba-schools.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39498-coast-guarders-rescue-sinking-boat-near-point-blanche.html