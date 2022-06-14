Coastal residents & businesses called on to have plans to address potential flooding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Tuesday that emergency plans should have already been formulated by residents who live along with the country’s coastal areas or flood-prone environs.



If the aforementioned is not the case, ODM is urging (coastal, flood-prone environs) residents and businesses to start making emergency evacuation plans now, ahead of the arrival of potential storms for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.



Coastal residents living near beaches as well as businesses that are located along coastal areas or flood-prone environs are advised to have plans in place for possible storm surge inundation in the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40634-coastal-residents-businesses-called-on-to-have-plans-to-address-potential-flooding.html