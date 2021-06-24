Coastal residents & Businesses: Have plans in place for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season for potential flooding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that emergency plans should have already been formulated by residents who live along the country’s coastal areas or flood-prone environs.

If the aforementioned is not the case, ODM is urging (coastal, flood-prone environs) residents to start making emergency evacuation plans now, ahead of the arrival of potential storms for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The prediction for this year is that an above-normal season is most likely, comparable to the 2017 hurricane season which saw the development of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Three named-storm systems have already formed for ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37925-coastal-residents-businesses-have-plans-in-place-for-the-2021-atlantic-hurricane-season-for-potential-flooding.html