COCI: Chamber of Commerce to Commence Deregistration of Businesses in the Month of June 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI), calls on the business community, social organizations, foundations, and other legal entities to update their information at the Chamber within the soonest time possible since its deregistration process will commence during the month of June.

Based on Article 25 of the Civil Code 2019, the COCI after 6 weeks of the publication of entities that are in default and have failed to engage the Chamber during the same period, such entities will be liable to be deregistered from the business registry. For this reason, the COCI is appealing to all ...



