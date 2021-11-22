COCI Elections slated for Friday December 3rd. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry would like to inform its Registrants that during the postulation period that ended on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, eight (8) persons submitted their postulation forms for the three (3) vacancies on its Board of Directors. For the Large Business Sector, there are two (2) vacancies and for the Small Business Sector, there is one (1) vacancy on its Board of Directors.

For the Large Business Sector, six (6) persons postulated themselves, and for the Small Business Sector, six (6) persons postulated themselves.

The screening of the candidates' submission forms was conducted ...



