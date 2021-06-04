COCI Focuses on Economic Resilience through Entrepreneurship Nurturing | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) has completed its first in a series of presentations to the students of the various secondary educational institutions on the island. This initiative of COCI was primarily geared towards the equipping and nurturing of our high school students with an entrepreneurial culture and mindset for which they can gravitate to and apply in the future.

COCI considers this initiative of engaging our students and exposing them to an entrepreneurial culture, a very important component towards the achievement of a more resilient and sustainable economic future of the country St. Maarten. ...



