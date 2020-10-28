COCI has positive meeting with PJIAE Airport on the involvement of local companies in rebuilding process. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) Board and Executive Management met with Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) management team regarding the involvement of local companies during the rebuilding process of the airport.

COCI and PJIAE have a good understanding and awareness of the local business landscape, and therefore the ‘inclusion’ of local partners in the rebuilding is essential during these challenging economic times for the country.

The COCI board made a request in 2018 and again in 2019 for government-owned companies to consider including local contractors wherever possible in the rebuilding efforts ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36011-coci-has-positive-meeting-with-pjiae-airport-on-the-involvement-of-local-companies-in-rebuilding-process.html