COCI launches online registry search option. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is now possible to perform a free and instant search to verify if a business is officially registered on St. Maarten via the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) business registry search tool.

The registry search tool is available via www.chamberofcommerce.sx/services/ business-registry/ or by clicking on ‘business search registry’ on the homepage.

All entities registered with COCI (limited liability company NV, private limited liability company BV, sole proprietorship, foundations, and associations) are searchable via the website. No sign-up or login is needed.

Seekers can use the portal to search for businesses/entities by official name or by tradename (“Doing ...



