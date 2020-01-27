COCI Reminds Entrepreneurs to Register for January 30 Grow Your Business Workshop. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is reminding interested entrepreneurs to register for its next “Grow Your Business with COCI Workshops set for Thursday, January 30.

This is the sixth workshop of the series and will be given by tourism and hospitality consultant Glen Yeung. Yeung, a former Dean of the University of St. Martin, is a seasoned training facilitator in business management, hospitality, marketing, and leadership.

Yeung holds a master’s degree from the Florida International University and is a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE); and is a Hospitality Assured Business Advisor (HABA) for the Caribbean

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33781-coci-reminds-entrepreneurs-to-register-for-january-30-grow-your-business-workshop.html