COHO on Shaky Legal Grounds: There Is no Landsbesluit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It has come to the attention of Pro Soualiga that the Council of Ministers has not issued a Landbesluit confirming their acceptance of and participation in the Consensus Kingdom Law COHO. Without an LB, there is no formal legal decision for St. Maarten to participate in COHO. All decisions by the Government of St. Maarten must be in the form of an LB. Absent an LB there is, therefore, no legal basis for COHO to operate on St. Maarten. An LB is crucial because it requires advice from the Council of Advice and it also requires the Governor to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40127-coho-on-shaky-legal-grounds-there-is-no-landsbesluit.html