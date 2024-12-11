COLA payments to Subsidized School Teachers should be made next week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs announced in the Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that she received a letter recently where she was informed that these teachers had not received their 1% or 2%

indexation. Gumbs said she truly sympathizes with these teachers, as this payment is long overdue. The budget amendment included the amount and should have been paid once approved.

The Ministry of Finance encouraged the Ministry of Education to prepare in

advance to expedite the process.

She said she receives daily requests about payments. Still, the Finance Department can only execute payments after the relevant ministry completes the required advice and obtains the necessary approvals, which sometimes include signatures from the head of the department, the controller, the Secretary-General, the Minister, and occasionally the Governor.

Minister Gumbs said that the 1% owed to subsidized schools was paid on December 10th, 2024, and she encouraged the school boards to distribute this to teachers promptly. The Ministry of Education has finalized the 2% indexation advice, which should be signed by the Minister of Education and Minister of Finance this week so that payments can be made hopefully by the end of next week.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46603-cola-payments-to-subsidized-school-teachers-should-be-made-next-week.html