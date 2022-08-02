Collaboration between INTERPOL and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is bearing fruit. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The KPCN cooperated intensively with Interpol on the recent disappearance of a Bonairean girl in Europe. This also led to the girl being back on Bonaire quickly. This network collaboration, consisting of the Information and Expertise department of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and INTERPOL, showed how important strong cooperation is. 194 member states, including the Caribbean Netherlands, are affiliated with the worldwide INTERPOL organization. This network also successfully appealed to employees of the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the 'National Central Bureau'(NCB) in the Netherlands, who were willing to support them.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), the Netherlands Police, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40990-collaboration-between-interpol-and-the-dutch-caribbean-police-force-is-bearing-fruit.html