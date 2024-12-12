Collaboration for inclusive solutions. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— At the regional conference Fortaleciendo el Diálogo Social en América Latina, held on December 4 and 5 in Panama City, Panama, Raul Henriquez, Director and Secretary General of the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, called for the institutionalization of social dialogue as a critical tool for resolving conflicts and reducing inequality.

The event, organized by the Escuela Interamericana de Diálogo Social, Tripartismo y Resolución de Conflictos (EI-DiSTReC) and supported by the regional office of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for Latin America, convened policymakers, employers, workers, and civil society leaders from across the region. Henriquez, an invited speaker, underscored the urgency of sustained collaboration among governments, employers, workers, academia, and the broader civil society. This united approach, he argued, is essential to addressing pressing issues such as social inequality, labor disputes, digital transformation, and the climate crisis.

The conference served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange experiences and propose actionable solutions. Central themes included the institutionalization of social dialogue, innovative conflict-resolution strategies, and tripartite approaches to workplace challenges. Henriquez highlighted the critical role of international organizations, such as the ILO, in providing technical assistance to help nations in the region implement these strategies effectively.

With a focus on fostering dialogue and collaboration, the conference reaffirmed the need for stronger partnerships across Latin America to tackle the social and economic challenges of the 21st century.

