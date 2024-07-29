Collaborative work to protect Little Key announced at Mangrove Morning event. | SMN NEWS

29 JULY 2024 – Following World Mangrove Day on July 26, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten proudly announced their collaboration with the Blue Marine Foundation, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), and the law and consultancy office DEJONG to finalize the legislation for the Little Key Protection Area. The announcement was made at the public “Mangrove Morning” event at IGY Simpson Bay Marina this past Saturday.

