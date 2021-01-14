Collective Prevention Services detects COVID-19 among its staff. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Collective Prevention Services (CPS) would like to inform the general public that after almost one year of being on the COVID-19 forefront, there have been no cases in-house. However, on January 13, CPS detected COVID-19 among its staff. The department immediately enacted its plan to deal with any positive cases, including immediate testing of staff.

Staff members that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus will remain in isolation. CPS will continue to monitor and test all staff over the next two weeks to limit further transmission. Furthermore, CPS has activated their contingency plan to ensure that all COVID-19 ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36552-collective-prevention-services-detects-covid-19-among-its-staff.html