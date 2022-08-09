“College or University 101: The United States & Canadian Systems” workshop to be held on August 18. | SMN NEWS

~For students and parents~

PHILIPSBURG – A free workshop entitled “College or University 101: The United States and Canadian Systems” is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the meeting room on the first floor of the Government Administration Building from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

This workshop, organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, is aiming to ensure attendants walk away with a better understanding of the US and Canadian college and university educational systems. It is geared at students in their last two years of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41034-college-or-university-101-the-united-states-canadian-systems-workshop-to-be-held-on-august-18.html