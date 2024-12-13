Collisions with three arrests EUX. | SMN NEWS

On Wednesday, the 11th of December, around 00:45 AM, two female drivers, a 41-year-old with the initials F.M.L.R. and a 44-year-old with the initials J.J.M.A., were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspects were involved in a collision between two vehicles on Mansion Road in St. Eustatius. No one was injured. Following the policy requiring drivers to take a breathalyzer test after a collision, a breathalyzer test was administered to both drivers, and it showed that both had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. Additionally, a 40-year-old man with the initials G.A.G.V. was arrested at the scene for obstructing police work and public intoxication.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46625-collisions-with-three-arrests-eux.html