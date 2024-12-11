Colombian Consul General Meets with Prime Minister to Discuss Economic, Security Cooperation and Education. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Colombian Consul General based in Curacao, Pablo Rebolledo Schloss, met with Prime Minister Mercelina today to discuss important matters concerning bilateral relations between Colombia and Sint Maarten. The meeting, which focused on the strengthening of economic, security, and law enforcement ties as well as education exchange, marks a significant step in enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

