Color Walk ’23 is set for February 5. Mark Your Calendars. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Persons interested in participating in the “Color Walk ‘23” must register at Kooyman between 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, from Monday to Sunday.



“Color Walk ‘23” will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 5:00 AM. The route will be from the Kooyman parking lot to the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) office at the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.



Participants will receive a package with a T-Shirt, a Backpack with water, and a colour powder pack plus free giveaways once they complete registration.



The package can be picked up on January 28 and February 4 between 10:00 AM and



...



