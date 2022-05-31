COM Expresses Deepest Condolences on the Passing of Leonora Sneek-Gibbs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- – The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Hon. Silveria Jacobs, on behalf of the Council of Ministers (COM) of the Government and of Sint Maarten, expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Leonora Sneek-Gibbs as well as the people and Government of St. Eustatius, on the passing of the former Commissioner and State Secretary.



Sneek-Gibbs was the wife of independent Statia Island Council member Nicolaas ‘Koos’ Sneek.



“Affectionately known as ‘Nora,’ Sneek-Gibbs, was a shining bright star to the Windward Islands communities, and especially to the people of Statia that she served over the decades. Nora’s family, friends and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40528-com-expresses-deepest-condolences-on-the-passing-of-leonora-sneek-gibbs.html