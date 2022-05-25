COM of St. Maarten offers deepest condolences on the passing of Acting Governor Reynoldt Groeneveldt. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- – The Council of Ministers (COM) was deeply shocked and saddened upon learning of the passing of the Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt, who served the country for the past 12 years in this capacity.



The country has indeed lost another giant; one who has served as a civil servant in the Island Territory of St. Maarten for many years, before becoming a lawyer and contributing in service to his clients and the country in that capacity.



Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs: “On behalf of the Council of Ministers, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family and pray that grace and ...



