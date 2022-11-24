Come Out & Play for AMR on Saturday. Be Informed about Antimicrobial Resistance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Saturday, November 26, 2002, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) students will be out at several pharmacies to provide information about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and to help complete a questionnaire under the banner of ‘Come Out & Play for AMR’.



The participating pharmacies where the students will be located are Simpson Bay Pharmacy 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM; Friendly Island Pharmacy 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM; and Bush Road Pharmacy 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.



This activity is part of a stakeholder campaign in observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), which is from



