Commemorative Coins on the Occasion of 50th Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Máxima & 90 Years of the Red Cross Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— This month, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is issuing two new commemorative coins: a silver 5-guilder coin in honor of the 50th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Máxima and a silver 5-guilder coin marking the 90th anniversary of Red Cross Curaçao.

50th Birthday of Queen Máxima

Máxima Zorreguieta was born on May 17, 1971 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She grew up in Argentina and studied economics at the Universidad Católica Argentina. After her studies, she left for New York where she worked at various banks. In 1999, she met Prince Willem-Alexander in ...



