Commissioner Zagers stresses importance of vaccination. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Commissioner Bruce Zagers (Finance, Education, Economic Affairs, Tourism, Infrastructure, Constitutional Affairs) in a statement on Monday said that vaccination against the coronavirus is imperative for Saba and its people to regain some normalcy and to revitalize the local economy. Vaccination is slated to start mid-February.

“This year it is important that we make the necessary strides to get back on track. Ensuring that our economy is revitalized and that specialized health care (referrals) becomes more assessable will need to be a priority on every level. Reopening our borders for tourism and getting several projects such as the construction of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36582-commissioner-zagers-stresses-importance-of-vaccination.html