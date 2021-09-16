Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament to meet with representatives of the Dutch Quarter Community Council on Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD), of Parliament will meet on September 17, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Dutch Quarter Community Council will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by the Dutch Quarter Community Council on community challenges and needs (IS/499/2020-2021 dated March 16, 2021)

This meeting was requested by MP S.L. Duncan

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38563-committee-for-constitutional-affairs-and-decolonization-of-parliament-to-meet-with-representatives-of-the-dutch-quarter-community-council-on-friday.html