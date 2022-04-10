Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization to host first Expert Panel Discussion on Kingdom Charter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten will host its first expert panel roundtable on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the House of Parliament.

In 2021, the Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD) gave multi-partisan approval for the hosting of a high-level discussion with the main

objective ‘to receive information and advice on designing an approach to amending the Kingdom Charter.

Based on the proposal by a subcommittee of the Committee, local and kingdom constitutional experts were agreed upon. These experts were invited to present a

